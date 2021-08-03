Cancel
Jim Hohnberger on The Beauty of Living A Simple Life

thedallasnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past year, the nation and the world have been forced into a simple and uninvolved way of living. As Founder of Empowered Living Ministries, Jim Hohnberger talked with many Christians who struggled with the loneliness and isolation that the worldwide pandemic forced on us all. There is no...

Christ
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Previously Announced New Temple Ceremonial Clothing Available to Members Globally

As COVID-19 restrictions diminish in various areas and temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue to increase operations, Latter-day Saints are reminded of previously announced adjustments to temple ceremonial clothes and the availability of new styles. In addition to sacred garments worn every day, adult members...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
ReligionBelief.Net

What Does the Bible Say About Respect?

Respect is one of the most essential and fundamental principles of ethics. God’s Word calls us to love one another and treat others with respect. One of the Ten Commandments is to “love thy neighbor as thyself,” known as the ‘Golden Rule’ of ethics. This sacred verse from the book of Leviticus tells us to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Religiongofaithstrong.com

Finding God’s Peace When I’m Barely Hanging On!

When trouble bears down and I’m just barely hanging on—God’s voice is the one I long to hear above all else. To hear God’s voice, I must get alone with Him and clear my mind of the idea that my way is better than His. God’s wisdom and power exceeds that of anyone I know—but I don’t LIVE—like I know it! His is the only relationship that offers a place of consistent safety and peace during the course of all trials. I want to cling to Him because…
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religiondiscipleship.org

Refusing to Speak is Refusing to Obey Jesus

Jesus wasn’t making a suggestion when He called His followers to make disciples of all nations. He was serious. In (Mark 16.15 NIV), He gave this command to His men: “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to all creation.” Again in (Acts 1.8 NIV) Jesus declared, “you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” The phrases “go … and preach” and “you will be my witnesses,” don’t sound like Jesus is unclear or half-hearted on this issue. He sounds like a king giving orders and that is exactly who He is.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for the Filling of God’s Power and Love - Your Daily Prayer - August 4

“I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the saints, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge – that you may be filled to measure of all the fullness of God.” Ephesians 3:16-19.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer to Remind Us God Works for Our Good

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”(Romans 8:28) This Scripture brings comfort, direction, and hope to Christians every day. Sadly, it’s also one of the most misquoted and misunderstood verses in the Bible.
ReligionPosted by
The Joplin Globe

A listing of the most beloved people in the Bible

The Bible, according to a 2007 edition of Time magazine, “has done more to shape literature, history, entertainment and culture than any book ever written. Its influence on world history is unparalleled, and shows no signs of abating.”. True enough. With 5 billion copies floating around the world and even...
Religionarcamax.com

What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world?

Q: What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world? – H.Q. A: One Christian might say he is different from his non-Christian friends because he belongs to a church. Another might reply that she is different because she knows she has been forgiven of her sins and is going to Heaven. Someone else might say Christians are different because of what they believe: that the Bible is the Word of God, Jesus was the divine Son of God who died for our sins. Still others might suggest that what makes Christians different is the way they live (although a cynic might respond that he doesn’t see anything different about the Christians he knows).
Religiondailyrecordnews.com

Messages of Faith: Getting back to God’s ways

We live in a world that consistently and aggressively attacks the ways of heaven’s citizens on earth. Christians are bombarded with advertisements and entertainment that appeal to our selfish desires. Sometimes we open ourselves to attacks by the things we do and what we watch and listen to. Other times invitations come to us as wolves in sheep’s clothing attempting to deceive, trick, and devour us.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for Perseverance in Suffering - Your Daily Prayer - July 31

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him” - James 1: 12. When tragic, unexpected circumstances happen, do you shake your fist, or do you trust God’s...
Religionam630theword.com

A Prayer for When You Can't Decide - Your Daily Prayer - August 2

“Cast your cares on the Lord and He will sustain you; He will never let the righteous be shaken.” - Psalm 55:22. “Are you going to enroll your son in public school, or do you plan to homeschool?” the realtor’s question hung in the air for several minutes. I hadn’t even considered our options. Now as we searched for the perfect place to call home, panic threatened. How had we forgotten possibly the single most important detail of our relocation?
Religionelizabethton.com

There is a cost to being a Christian

Dear Rev. Graham: There are many churches today that claim that portions of the Bible are no longer relevant. It is staggering to see how many people are buying into this theory while calling themselves Christians. How can this be reconciled? — P.H. Dear P.H.: Many people who call themselves...
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Jesus Christ Visits Ancient Inhabitants of the Americas in Season 4 of the ‘Book of Mormon Videos’ Series

The scripture-based production continues its fourth of five filming seasons of Book of Mormon Videos covering the book of 3 Nephi Shortly after Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection, residents of an ancient civilization in the Americas were talking to one another when they “heard avoice as if it came out of heaven” and “look[ed] ... from whence the sound came.”

