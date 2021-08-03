Cancel
Rapidly Expanding Steel Industry to Provide an Impetus to the Steel Tubes Market, Says Fact.MR

 3 days ago

Steel tubes and steel pipes are among the most commonly used components in a wide range of industrial sectors, such as construction, mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries. Steel tubes are used in various industrial processes, such as carrying high-temperature fluids and gases, which is triggering its demand. Steel tube manufacturers are adopting advanced processes to improve the performance characteristics of steel tubes and preventing them from oxidation and rusting.

Marketsthedallasnews.net

1,3-Propanediol Market worth $691 million by 2025

According to the new market research report "1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market by Application (Polytrimethylene Terephthalate [PTT], Cosmetics, Personal Care & Cleaning Products, Polyurethane [PU]) and Region (Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa [EMEA]) - Global Forecast to 2025", The global 1,3-propanediol market size is projected to reach USD 691 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.4% from USD 402 million in 2020. Growing demand for bio-based products to lower greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption and increasing use in resin applications is expected to drive the 1,3-propanediol market. Also, the growing demand for PTT in apparel and carpets is estimated to boost the growth of the 1,3-propanediol industry.
Electronicsthedallasnews.net

Biometric Systems Market May See a Big Move | Thales, Fujitsu, Safran

HTF Market Intelligence added a research publication document on Global Biometric Systems Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Biometric Systems market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Aware, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Precise Biometrics, Inc., Thales Group, Safran, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Cognitec Systems GmbH, ASSA ABLOY AB & Secunet Security Networks AG.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast To 2027

Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021. The Global Automotive Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Research Report 2021-2027 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.
Dallas, TXthedallasnews.net

Polyolefin Film Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the polyolefin film market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the polyolefin film market is expected to reach $112.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4%. In this market, LLDPE film is the largest segment by polymer type, whereas packaging is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in food packaging market and construction activities are also expected to increase the demand for polyolefin film.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Packed Baby Food in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global baby food and infant formula market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Supply Chain Planning Software Market May See a Big Move | SAP, IBM, BluJay

HTF Market Intelligence added a research publication document on Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Supply Chain Planning Software market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are IBM, BluJay, Epicor, Jaggaer, Dassault Systemes, SAP, JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, Descartes Systems Group, Basware, Kinaxis, PTC, HighJump, Coupa & Infor Global Solutions.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Global Airborne ISR Market to be Driven by the Increased Demand for the Product to Prevent Drug Trafficking Organizations as well as Illegal Migration in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Airborne ISR Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global airborne ISR market, assessing the market based on its segments like platform, system, type, fuel type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Electronicsthedallasnews.net

Demand For Wearable & Other Wireless Connected Devices Is Projected To Boost Multilayer Coupled Inductor Market Sales

Global Multilayer Coupled Inductor Market Growth 2021 to 2031, the new advanced research study presentation by Fact.MR is ready to provide you with incredible industry-related details that have a significant impact on growth. The study on the Multilayer Coupled Inductor market offers insights into key factors affecting market growth trajectory....
Industrythedallasnews.net

Nucleic Acid Extraction System Market to Discern Magnified Growth during 2021-2031, Says Fact.MR

The isolation and purification of nucleic acid are among the basic tests in the molecular laboratory researches, with the availability of a wide range of equipment and processes used for its extraction. Nucleic acid extraction system has transformed research processes with numerous applications in pharmaceuticals, medical, academic, and life science research. Nucleic acid extraction systems are witnessing increasing demand owing to their potential to play a vital role in the customized and predicative medication. These benefits are expected to drive the growth in the nucleic acid extraction system market in the forthcoming years.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market May See a Big Move | BASF, DuPont, Bayer

HTF Market Intelligence added a research publication document on Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Huapont, Nufarm, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Rallis India, Arysta Lifescience, Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology, Syngenta, FMC, Bayer Crop Science, Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical, Wynca Chemical, BASF, UPL(formerly United Phosphorus), DuPont, Kumiai Chemical, Adama, Sanonda Group, Monsanto, Dow Agro Sciences & Sumitomo Chemical.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Tissue Processor Equipment Market Projected to Gain Significant Value through 2021-2031, Says Fact.MR

Health issues around the world are increasing rapidly. The formation of new viruses, air-borne diseases, newer strains of the same viruses and the formation of mutants have brought the need for the invention of different machines that can provide accurate data regarding illnesses to the patients. Early detection of a particular illness favours early treatment to the patient and helps in saving lives. This has increased the demand for equipment in the health care sector. The number of people diagnosed with illnesses in comparison to the correct treatment they receive is less.
Hair Carehoustonmirror.com

Rapidly Growing Cosmetics Industry to Boost Demand of Halal Hair Care Market, States Fact.MR

The global market for halal hair care is anticipated to gain taction through 2030 due to rising consciousness regarding personal and hair care products across the world. Halal beauty products are mainly used by the Islamic and Muslim populations for their personal grooming and haircare. Islamic population prefers halal cosmetic products as it is something that complies with their cultural requirements.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Parents-in-Waiting Global Prenatal Market to Witness a Tremendous Growth Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - States Fact.MR

Having a healthy pregnancy is the optimal way to promote a healthy birth, as early and regular prenatal care enhances the chances of a healthy pregnancy. The prenatal market has been witnessing accelerating traction as this preventive healthcare prevents complications and informs women about important steps they should following to ensure a healthy pregnancy.
Economythedallasnews.net

Military Sensors Market worth $13.2 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Military Sensors Market By Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Munitions, Satellites), Application, Type, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from USD 9.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 13.2 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026. The military sensors market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increasing demand for battlespace awareness among defense forces, ongoing advancements in MEMS technology, increasing use of UAVs in modern warfare, and increasing focus on weapon system reliability are fueling the growth of the military sensors market.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Analysis Portrays a Promising Outlook of the Emerging Therapies During the Forecast Period (2021-30)

The DelveInsight's Pemphigus Vulgaris market report provides an in-depth overview of Pemphigus Vulgaris, historical and anticipated epidemiology, and Pemphigus Vulgaris market trends in the 7MM. The report also examines current Pemphigus Vulgaris treatment practices/algorithms, market drivers, market barriers, unmet medical needs, SWOT analysis to identify the best opportunities, and the market's underlying potential.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Virus induced Asthma Treatment Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Demand By 2031, Fact.MR Report

Despite advancements in treatment in the past two years, asthma prevalence has been increasing. Due to this, the global virus-induced asthma treatment market is also expanding. The prevalence of asthma ranges from 3% to 5% in developing countries, to less than 20% in developed countries, affecting people of all ages. Rising awareness about asthma treatment, including common treatment options such as dry powder inhalers and pressurized meter dose inhalers is driving the global virus-induced asthma treatment market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Leukocytoclastic Vasculitis Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues during 2021-2031, States Fact.MR

Increasing incidences of blood vessel inflammatory diseases is a key factor responsible for the growth of the Global leukocytoclastic vasculitis market. Rising prevalence of metabolic, chronic and circulatory diseases like peripheral arterial disease (PAD) has also increased demand for minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of leukocytoclastic vasculitis. However Increase in healthcare infrastructures led to enhance funding by the leading players on the development of new alternative drugs, on investment in research and development programs for introduction of advance technologies such as the use of MRIMRA devices i.e. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Magnetic Resonance Angiography devices.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Construction Estimating Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Bluebeam, RedTeam, FastEST

Latest released Global Construction Estimating Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.

