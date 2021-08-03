“Indigenous Peoples” Poster Exhibit to be held at the Fiske Library

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001, Ascension Parish Library brings you an educational poster exhibition, curated by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, that presents the events of that fateful day, the immediate aftermath of the attacks, the nine-month recovery period, and the ongoing repercussions to this day in order to give visitors a deeper understanding of this key moment in modern American history. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and artifact imagery from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s permanent collection. To view this exhibition and learn more about the history of 9/11, visit Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales, Dutchtown, or Galvez locations any time during regular operating hours throughout the month of September. Masks may be required according to current mandates.