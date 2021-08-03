Hoffman adds director of accounting, business development specialist, designer

Hoffman Planning, Design, & Construction has welcomed Kelly Mischler, Tim Rankin and Sam Long to its team. Mischler brings eight years of accounting experience, including four in construction accounting, to her new role at Hoffman. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, she was a senior accountant at Schenck/CLA for six years and was a controller for the last year and a half at a local construction company. As director of accounting, Mischler will oversee all financial aspects of Hoffman and be involved in risk management and contract review.