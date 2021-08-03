Global banks’ US$170b haul marks most profitable year ever

As U.S. equities remain resilient at record highs mid-earnings season, the events of the last year seems like a distant memory with investors continuing to have the “buy the dip” mentality - even as COVID begins to rear its ugly head once again with the Delta Variant’s potential to curb the economic recovery. However, dig a little deeper and the quiet build-up of corporate debt should be a major concern for investors as they continue to buy growth and value.