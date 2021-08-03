Cancel
San Diego, CA

UC San Diego Announces 2021 Undergraduate Library Research Prize Winners

By April Green
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour UC San Diego students have been selected to receive the annual Undergraduate Library Research Prize (ULRP), an awards program that enriches the undergraduate student experience at UC San Diego by promoting innovative and collaborative research. Now in its 15th year, this annual award recognizes the outstanding scholarly work of undergraduate students who demonstrate critical thinking, problem-solving and strategic use of Library services, resources, and expertise in support of the university’s mission.

