Cancer

Local Residents to Participate in the 2021 Pan-Mass Challenge

norfolkwrenthamnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 7 and 8, more than 6,000 riders, including eighteen participants from Norfolk and six from Wrentham, will take part in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), a two-day 211-mile bike-a-thon across Massachusetts, with the goal of raising $52 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber).

www.norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Comments / 0

