Monroe, MI

Monroe car wash sustains $1,000 in damage

Monroe Evening News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating who caused an estimated $1,000 in property damage at Bob’s Car Wash in Monroe Township last week. Someone damaged three vacuum hoses and one car wash control panel at the business located at 1510 W. Seventh St. between 8 p.m. July 24 and 8 a.m. July 26, a deputy’s report said. The suspect used a tool to pry open the control panel and vacuums, which were dented and need to be repaired. The business is open 24/7 and its vacuums can be seen from W. Seventh, the report said.

