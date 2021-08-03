Daniel Cormier Joins Wimp2Warrior Program, Provides Use of Wrestling Academy

Ciryl Gane put on a dominant, smothering performance at UFC 265, ultimately scoring a TKO victory over Derrick Lewis to secure the UFC interim heavyweight championship. A lot of people were paying attention to the fight, including reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and long-time light heavyweight champion (and current heavyweight) Jon Jones. Each of them reacted shortly after the UFC 265 main event went off the air, and each of them had something invested in the fight as the uncertainty about the future of the division shakes itself out in the months to come.