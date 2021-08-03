Daniel Cormier Joins Wimp2Warrior Program, Provides Use of Wrestling Academy
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier has joined forces with Wimp2Warrior, the grassroots training program that works to increase participation in MMA. As part of a multi-year partnership, the Daniel Cormier Wrestling Academy in Gilroy, Calif., will host “multiple in-person series for the W2W program,” according to a release. The first season is slated to begin later this year. W2W vice president and former Bellator matchmaker Rich Chou announced the news on Tuesday.www.sherdog.com
Comments / 0