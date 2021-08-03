Aspire Outdoors: Secretary

One of the most unique and treasured characteristics about Sweet Briar are the scenic Virginia fields, forests and rolling hills that surround its historic campus. Experiencing all that the land has to offer and teach us is an intrinsic part of Sweet Briar. So, it shouldn’t be surprising that many alumnae have fond memories of the College’s outdoor program and all the adventures it provided both on and off campus. (Did you just say SWEEBOP in your head? Because we did.) In 1979, the president of the College, Harold B. Whiteman, Jr., received a $5,000 grant from Procter & Gamble to be used for a “new and innovative” program. Just like that, the outdoor program was born. With the help of Lori Adam, the program’s first director, SWEEBOP was introduced to campus life.