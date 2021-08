DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County Schools will join other school districts already requiring masks for students on Aug. 23. The move Tuesday night followed a vote by the Tri-County Health Department Board of 6-2 (with one abstention) in favor of requiring masks for children between the ages of 2 and 11 as well as all individuals working with or interacting with children aged 2 to 11 years, in all indoor school and child care getting located in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties.