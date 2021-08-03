Cancel
Mexico's Olympic gold medal dream crushed by Brazil on penalties: Lineup choice, substitute struggles sink El Tri

By Simon Borg
Sporting News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat one felt like it could’ve easily been the tournament final. Mexico and Brazil, the last two men’s Olympic gold medal winners, faced off in an utterly compelling, if unspectacular, men’s Olympic semifinal which was so evenly matched that it finished scoreless and needed a penalty-kick shootout to resolve the affair. And that marked the end of the gold-medal quest for a Mexican Olympic team that will instead play in the bronze-medal match after it failed to convert two of its penalty attempts (Eduardo Aguirre and Johan Vasquez), while Brazil scored on all its shots against Mexican goalkeeper captain Guillermo Ochoa, who guessed correctly on each, but couldn't make a stop.

