UPDATE 1-FinecoBank expects $1 bln July inflows, plans 2022 German debut

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Add details from call, share price move)

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fintech bank FinecoBank expects customer inflows to reach 900 million euros ($1.07 billion) in July, including 500 million euros in managed assets, with brokerage revenue at 15 million euros, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

CEO Alessandro Foti said inflows into managed assets should stabilise at 6 billion euros per year.

“Brokerage revenues in July are 35% higher compared to a 2017-2019 average despite lower volatility,” he said during a conference call with reporters after the company reported results for the second quarter.

Foti also said that the Milan-listed bank, which is already in the UK, plans to start offering its financial services in Germany by the end of 2022. “Set-up costs will be very low and running costs will be lower than in the UK because Germany is in the EU so all passporting costs are lower,” he said.

Dividends per share will continue to grow in the coming years, he said.

Finecobank said on Tuesday it will propose a dividend of 0.53 euros per share on 2019-2020 results after the European Central Bank lifted restrictions on bank dividend payments and share buybacks.

Shares in Fineco moved higher on the Milan stock exchange after Foti’s comments, touching a session high of about 15 euros. At the close the stock was up 0.8% at 14.9 euros compared with a flattish blue chip index.

Reuters

Reuters

