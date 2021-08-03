Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Tyson Foods requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for entire workforce

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Tyson Foods is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire US workforce, including those who work at Cincinnati-area facilities. The company made the announcement Tuesday in an effort to "protect team members, their families and their communities." Those working in office locations should be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1,...

Cincinnati, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cincinnati, OH
Coronavirus
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
#Tyson Foods#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Cdc#Kaiser Family Foundation
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Google, Tyson, Walmart, and 14 other companies are requiring proof of COVID vaccinations from their employees.

Google, Tyson, Walmart, and 14 other companies are requiring proof of COVID vaccinations from their employees. As the number of COVID cases rises across the United States, many businesses are adopting a hard line against the virus’s spread in their workplaces. Several employers have declared in the last week that they will require COVID immunization documentation before employees may return to work.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

Union raises concerns over Tyson vaccine mandate

A meatpacking union representing 24,000 Tyson Foods workers is concerned over the new Tyson vaccine mandate. United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone says, “While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus…it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine."
Indiana StateWTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Weekly global protein digest: Tyson requires vaccines, Mexico bans DR pork, China suspends meat from Brazil plant

Livestock analyst Jim Wyckoff shares this week's protein news highlights. China suspends meat imports from a Brazil processing plant. China has reportedly banned meat imports from the food processor BRF SA’s Lucas Rio Verde plant located in central Brazil, the company said in a statement yesterday. The plant processes pork and chicken. The company said it would take steps to reverse the ban, working in conjunction with Chinese and Brazilian authorities, but it did not disclose what the holdup was. BRF did say that it was not officially notified of the ban and only learned of the suspension when it appeared on China’s customs website.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci Drops News About Covid Vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been making a lot of headlines lately regarding gloomy news about the novel coronavirus. He dropped some sad news about the disease. Fauci released pretty unsettling news about the coronavirus pandemic. Yahoo News notes that Fauci believes that lockdowns the country saw last year are not...
Shelbyville, TNShelbyville Times-Gazette

Tyson orders employees to be vaccinated

Tyson Foods, Inc., is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, according to a recent press release. Exceptions to the vaccination mandate, Tyson officials have stated, will involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodations. Employee backlash. As expected, some...
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

United Airlines to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all US employees

United Airlines announced Friday that it will require all of its US employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall, becoming the first major airline to do so. The Chicago-based airline’s 67,000 US employees must be vaccinated by no later than Oct. 25 or risk termination, CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said in a letter to employees Friday.
Pantagraph

Carle Health requires COVID vaccine for all employees

URBANA — Carle Health is among latest local health systems that will require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement is effective immediately, it was announced Friday. While more than half of the system's employees are already vaccinated, those who have not yet gotten the shot are asked to wear...
Public HealthMedscape News

Interim Estimates of Vaccine Effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Among Health Care Personnel

Tamara Pilishvili, PhD; Katherine E. Fleming-Dutra, MD; Jennifer L. Farrar, MPH; Ryan Gierke, MPH; Nicholas M. Mohr, MD; David A. Talan, MD; Anusha Krishnadasan, PhD; Karisa K. Harland, PhD; Howard A. Smithline, MD; Peter C. Hou, MD; Lilly C. Lee, MD; Stephen C. Lim, MD; Gregory J. Moran, MD; Elizabeth Krebs, MD; Mark Steele, MD; David G. Beiser, MD; Brett Faine, PharmD; John P. Haran, MD, PhD; Utsav Nandi, MD; Walter A. Schrading, MD; Brian Chinnock, MD; Daniel J. Henning, MD; Frank LoVecchio, DO; Joelle Nadle, MPH; Devra Barter, MSc; Monica Brackney, MS; Amber Britton, MPH; Kaytlynn Marceaux-Galli, MPH; Sarah Lim, MBBCh; Erin C. Phipps, DVM; Ghinwa Dumyati, MD; Rebecca Pierce, PhD; Tiffanie M. Markus, PhD; Deverick J. Anderson, MD; Amanda K. Debes, PhD; Michael Lin, MD; Jeanmarie Mayer, MD; Hilary M. Babcock, MD; Nasia Safdar, MD, PhD; Marc Fischer, MD; Rosalyn Singleton, MD; Nora Chea, MD; Shelley S. Magill, MD, PhD; Jennifer Verani, MD; Stephanie Schrag, DPhil.

