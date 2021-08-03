Waze launches Halo voice guidance, graphics to celebrate series' 20th anniversary
It's been 20 years since Halo debuted on Microsoft's first video game console, the Xbox, and that makes me feel old. Leaving aside my personal feelings, it's a monumental occasion for the franchise as it gears up for the release of Halo Infinite later this year. And now, Waze is getting in on the fun. The Google-owned navigation app as of Tuesday features Halo-themed voice guidance and graphics, if you're ready to bring Master Chief and co. along for the ride.www.cnet.com
