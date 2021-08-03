Waze launches Halo voice guidance, graphics to celebrate series' 20th anniversary

The Halo series has been around for 20 years now, which is kind of crazy for some of us to think about. There are people out there, right now, who were born after Halo started and are now adults and look back on the first few games like relics from an ancient civilization. As with any series that’s been consistently getting releases for that long, the Halo series has undergone a lot of sweeping changes to its gameplay, narrative, and visuals. While the visuals of even the oldest game can still hold up fairly well compared to most other games released around the same time, there is no denying that it’s gotten a lot better over the years. The history of Halo’s graphics is one that spans from the sixth generation of consoles and will eventually include the current generation assuming the upcoming Halo Infinite hits its current goal of releasing later this year, so with that there is quite a bit of history here. So in light of that and the upcoming newest release, now is as good a time as any to take a look at just how far the series has come from a visual standpoint.