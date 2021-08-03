47-year-old Winton D Barton died in a single-vehicle accident in Rapides Parish (Rapides Parish, LA)

On Sunday, 47-year-old Winton D Barton, a resident of Elmer, lost her life following a single-vehicle crash in Rapides Parish.

According to the officials, Barton was driving a 1995 Dodge Pickup eastbound on Louisiana Highway 488 at about 4:20 p.m. Reports showed that he went off the roadway, overcorrected and rolled his vehicle into the ditch for still unknown reasons.

Barton was not properly restrained at the time of the accident. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis, officers mentioned.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause that led to the fatal crash.

