Giants' Kenny Golladay leaves training camp practice with potential leg injury

After coming across the umteenth article that mentions Kenny Golladay and his success in making contested catches. A striking number jumped out at me. 53.6% of contested catches he made. Not knocking him, because apparently that’s 4th best in the league. However, it does sound too much like a coin flip for me to have great confidence that he’s the answer like a Deandre Hopkins/Steffon Diggs caliber player can be for a QB. With all that said, it also got me thinking about James Bradberry, and all the amazing competition he faced going against some of the best WRs in the league twice a year! Yet, somehow Bradberry was this sort of undervalued player. Now in a division with far less talent Bradberry is quickly earning his deserved superstar status in my opinion.