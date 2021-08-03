Cancel
Public Safety

Activist Who Helped People Flee ‘Europe's Last Dictator’ Found Hanged in Park

By Maria Danilova
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ukrainian police have launched an investigation into whether an exiled Belarusian activist found hanged in a Kyiv park on Tuesday was murdered. Vitaly Shishov was the 26-year-old head of Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), a Kyiv-based group that supported Belarusians who had fled to Ukraine to escape persecution in their homeland, where authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has been waging a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Alexander Lukashenko
Poland
Human Rights
Public Safety
Society
Europe
Greece
Tokyo, JP
United Nations
Posted by
NBC News

Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Kyiv park

A Belarusian activist was found dead in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, a day after he was reported missing, Ukrainian police said. Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organization that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, had been reported missing by his partner on Monday after not returning home from a run.
Posted by
NBC News

Why Belarus wanted to silence an Olympic sprinter

LONDON — For the man known as Europe’s last dictator, this is personal. When Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, criticized her country’s sporting officials this week for entering her in an unfamiliar race, she said she was told to return home immediately and face the consequences of questioning the wishes of President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.
ImmigrationBBC

Russia stops Cubans trying to enter EU on air beds

Three Cubans who took the desperate step of trying to cross one of Europe's most sensitive border rivers on air beds now face deportation from Russia. They were caught trying to paddle across into the EU state of Estonia, Russian border guards say. They are said to have told guards...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

More Belarusian Athletes Spurn Homeland In Shadow Of Olympic Scandal

Belarusian heptathlete Yana Maksimava says she and her Olympic-medalist husband have decided to stay in Germany with their child as the crackdown on pro-democracy groups and government critics continues in Belarus. Maksimova's husband, Andrey Krauchanka, holds the Belarusian national record in the decathlon and won a silver medal at the...
WorldHuffingtonPost

Belarus Olympian Showed Japanese Police Translated Plea For Help On Phone

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who criticized her coaches at the Tokyo Games said Thursday that she showed police a translated plea for help on her phone as she tried to avoid being put on a plane home, where she feared reprisals from an authoritarian government. Krystsina...
Posted by
UPI News

Norway remembers July 22 attacks 10 years ago that killed 77

July 22 (UPI) -- Officials and residents in Norway on Thursday are commemorating the deaths of 77 people 10 years ago at the hands of a political extremist. The killer, Anders Breivik, launched two attacks on July 22, 2011, by setting off a bomb in Oslo. The blast killed several people and caused significant damage to government buildings.
EnvironmentMetro International

Greece battles wildfires for fifth day in ‘nightmarish summer’

ATHENS (Reuters) -Fires blazed uncontrolled for a fifth day in Greece on Saturday, ravaging swathes of land on its second-biggest island of Evia where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by ferry and locals joined firefighters in battling the flames. A fire which began on Tuesday on the island...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Belarus Dissident Found Hanged In Ukraine Park, Sparking Murder Probe

Belarusian dissident Vitaly Shishov was on Tuesday found hanged in a park close to where he lived in Ukraine, with police opening a murder probe and supporters accusing the regime of Alexander Lukashenko of killing the activist who helped his compatriots flee repression. Shishov, 26, headed the Belarusian House in...
Posted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
PoliticsWRAL

EU slaps sanctions on Nicaraguan first lady, 7 others

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Monday slapped sanctions on Nicaraguan first lady and Vice-President Rosario Murillo and seven other senior officials accused of serious human rights violations or undermining democracy, amid a crackdown on opposition politicians in the Central American country. EU headquarters said in a statement that the...
Posted by
Reuters

EU summons Belarus envoy over migrant stream to Lithuania

BRUSSELS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The European Union has summoned the Belarusian envoy in Brussels and held talks with the Iraqi government after accusing Belarus of using illegal migrants, largely Iraqis, as a political weapon against EU sanctions imposed on Minsk. A spokesperson said the European Commission summoned the envoy...

