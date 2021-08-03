Activist Who Helped People Flee ‘Europe's Last Dictator’ Found Hanged in Park
Ukrainian police have launched an investigation into whether an exiled Belarusian activist found hanged in a Kyiv park on Tuesday was murdered. Vitaly Shishov was the 26-year-old head of Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), a Kyiv-based group that supported Belarusians who had fled to Ukraine to escape persecution in their homeland, where authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has been waging a sweeping crackdown on dissent.www.vice.com
