Corfo Lagoon, a body of water in the Patagonia region of Argentina, turned a deep and vibrant pink in what activists say is a disturbing sign of pollution in the area. There are some instances of naturally occurring, brightly colored lakes: Australia is home to a number of bubblegum-pink lakes, which contain algae that feed off saltwater and turn the lakes their distinctive hue. But while Corfo Lagoon may look cool right now, the reason for its colorful appearance is anything but natural. Experts and activists say the bright pink color is due to an excess of sodium sulfite, a preservative that’s used on shrimp.