Twentynine Palms, CA

FIRE ENGINE COOL DOWN FOR KIDS IN TWENTYNINE PALMS THURSDAY

 3 days ago

The firefighters of County Fire Station #44 are traveling to Knott’s Sky Park in Twentynine Palms on Thursday, August 5, for a Kids Cool Down event. There will be plenty of “Spray’in and play’in” as the fire engine cools down kids. Additionally, Twentynine Palms Parks and Recreation will host Free Bubble Play and provide snacks. The event takes place from 5-6 p.m. Knott’s Sky park is located on EL Sol Avenue in Twentynine Palms. For questions or more information, contact Christina Benton at 760-367-7562 ext. 1025, or by email at cbenton@29palms.org.

