Yucca Valley, CA

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY IN YUCCA VALLEY TOMORROW

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 3 days ago

The Santa Fe Social clubhouse in Yucca Valley will distribute free surplus food tomorrow (August 4) from 3-5 p.m. The food is distributed first-come, first-served. There will be drive-through and walk-up distributions. Please stay in your car until your turn; the walk-up line is for people who do not have a vehicle. You must be able to pick up your own food box; staff will not be available to bring food to your car. Everyone is required to wear a mask. The Santa Fe clubhouse is located at 56020 Santa Fe Trail, Suite M, in Yucca Valley. For more information, call Phebe at 626-684-0560.

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

