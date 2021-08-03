Cancel
Manheim, PA

National Night Out with the Manheim Township Police Department

 6 days ago

Join us on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at Overlook Golf Course (Driving Range) between 6 pm - 8 pm for Manheim Township Police Department's National Night Out. This is a FREE event featuring music, games, food and a cornhole tournament! What is National Night Out? National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police / community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out is designed to: Decrease crime Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police / community partnerships Your participation in this event tells others that you: Want to make your neighborhood safer Want to build a strong relationship with public safety officials Want to promote a sense of community.

