Prepaid cards fill gaps in Canada's banking market
Open-loop prepaid cards are undergoing rapid adoption in niche Canadian markets, despite nearly all Canadians having an existing banking relationship. The two most notable areas of growth are the gig economy, where contractors can receive wages on a prepaid card; and neobanks, where younger consumers are signing up for app-based prepaid accounts. Remote aboriginal communities are also adopting prepaid cards to make up for a lack of access to traditional banking services.www.americanbanker.com
