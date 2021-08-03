Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Prepaid cards fill gaps in Canada's banking market

By Robin Arnfield
American Banker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen-loop prepaid cards are undergoing rapid adoption in niche Canadian markets, despite nearly all Canadians having an existing banking relationship. The two most notable areas of growth are the gig economy, where contractors can receive wages on a prepaid card; and neobanks, where younger consumers are signing up for app-based prepaid accounts. Remote aboriginal communities are also adopting prepaid cards to make up for a lack of access to traditional banking services.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prepaid Cards#Mobile Banking#Credit Card#Digital Banking#Canadians#Cppo#Payments Canada#Eq Bank#Oaken#Pfm#Fintech Growth Syndicate#Mogo#Credit Sesame#Wealthsimple Cash#Choice Financial#Loblaw Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Related
Worldthepaypers.com

EML and CoinJar roll out crypto-to-fiat Mastercard card in Australia

EML Payments and CoinJar, an Australia-based cryptocurrency exchange, have rolled out CoinJar Card. The collaboration assists cardholders to pay using cryptocurrency via a digital or physical card wherever Mastercard is accepted. The launch builds on the success of CoinJar Swipe, a crypto debit card in the market with EML for six years, according to IBS Intelligence.
Personal Financebitcoin.com

EQIFI Launches Suite of Decentralized Financial Products Powered by a Global, Licensed Bank

Brad Yasar, CEO of EQIFI, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring our new range of DeFi products to our community and clients. By harnessing the power of DeFi technology, EQIFI is positioned to become an industry world leader. Through blockchain technology, EQIFI democratizes financial products previously only available to a select few, and we are confident that EQIFI is best positioned to bring these products to clients who want to embrace the evolution of digital banking, in an accessible and regulated manner.”
Personal FinanceSaipan Tribune

Prepaid cards as stimulus funds

The CNMI Department of Finance will soon disburse the long-awaited CNMI local stimulus but not the way previous stimulus funds were distributed in the past. This time, local taxpayers can expect to receive their stimulus funds through a prepaid card that will be issued by the department. According to an...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Commercial and Corporate Card Market Bigger Than Expected | Banco Itau, Citibank, ICICI Bank Limited, Hang Seng Bank

The ' Commercial and Corporate Card market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Commercial and Corporate Card market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Commercial and Corporate Card market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form FWP ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Filed by: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

Auto-Callable Contingent Coupon Barrier Notes Linked to the Common Stock of Ford Motor Company. Investors in the Notes could lose all or a substantial portion of their principal amount if there is a decline in the price of the Reference Stock. If the Final Stock Price of the Reference Stock is less than its Trigger Price, you will receive the Physical Delivery Amount (or at our option, its cash value); we expect that the Physical Delivery Amount will represent a significant loss of your original investment.
IndustryPosted by
pymnts

Cards-as-a-Service Tackle MENA’s Market Fragmentation

For any FinTech product, having a solution that can address as much friction for as many users as possible is key to scale. Yet when those end-users exist across a range of markets with differing levels of digitization and varying degrees of regulation, scaling can quickly become a complex puzzle.
Marketstheshotcaller.net

Latest Canada Wealth Landscape Market Report- Trends and Growth Factors Details By Regions | RBC, Bank Of Canada

ReportsnReports added Latest Canada Wealth Landscape Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Canada Wealth Landscape Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Canada Wealth Landscape Market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Market Bigger Than Expected | Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, Safran

The ' Contactless Smart Cards in Banking market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Contactless Smart Cards in Banking market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Contactless Smart Cards in Banking market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

What form of digital assets will be the future of payments?

We’re living in a time where digital assets are moving towards mainstream adoption. From retail customers to traditional banks and financial service providers, digital assets are on the rise. Many of these assets promised to disrupt financial markets and large incumbents, and while they have received widespread attention, they haven’t quite achieved their potential. That said, large institutions are taking notice — 86% of the world’s central banks are exploring digital currencies, according to a report by the Bank for International Settlements.
Personal Financeimore.com

Apple Cash Instant Transfers now support Mastercard debit cards

Apple Cash now supports Instant Transfers with Mastercard debit cards for the first time. Apple has made some changes to Apple Cash terms and conditions. Apple has announced that it is making some changes to Apple Cash, adding support for Instant Transfers for Mastercard debit cards while also charging more per transaction.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Hong Kong Cards and Payments Market Report-Size and Forecast 2027 | Top Key Players –Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank

ReportsnReports added Hong Kong Cards and Payments Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Hong Kong Cards and Payments Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Hong Kong Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Online Payments Services Market Value Predicted to Hit Big Revenues in Future | UAB Alternative Payments, PayPal Holdings, Apple Pay

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Online Payments Services Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Online Payments Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Worldfinextra.com

Australia's eftpos boosts online payment security

Australia's eftpos Group has moved to improve the security of online payments in the country through a fraud scoring partnership and 3DS certifications. Available to all Australian financial institutions, including the big four banks, from November, the new features are designed to reduce security vulnerabilities of online transactions and lower costs for the digital economy.
Gamblingthekatynews.com

Payment Gateways of Online Gambling in India

The gambling sector in India is one of the largest globally, with a net value of about 930 billion dollars. Yet, this enormous industry is plagued with a big problem: the shortage of payment options. Punters in India have to go through a lot before they can make their deposits with foreign bookies. Regular payment options like Visa and MasterCard that might work in other places might not work in India. Also, bank transfers might […]
Technologyfinextra.com

Roxe blockchain payment network expands to Brazil

Roxe, a next-generation global payment network, today announced that Rana Express, an international money transfer company, will become a Roxe node to send remittances from the United States to beneficiaries in Brazil using the Rana Wallet (Android and iOS versions). The Roxe network is designed to save financial institutions significant...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Penta expands account models

Germany-based business banking platform Penta has announced introducing 3 account models: Starter, Comfort and Enterprise. The Enterprise model for EUR 49 per month is new and aimed at larger companies with a higher volume of business and includes, among other things, larger free contingents for Visa cards, sub-accounts and SEPA transactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy