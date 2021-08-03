Music festivals emphasize pro-LGBTQ values, economic confidence dips as Delta variant rages, and Spirit Airlines’ customers tweet their displeasure
Frito-Lay has announced a partnership with aspiring astronaut and STEM influencer Alyssa Carson to promote a contest in which the brand will sponsor 50 girls to go to Space Camp for one week as part of its “Back to School Blast Off” campaign. Families can enter the contest with the purchase of specially marked Frito-Lay variety packs.www.prdaily.com
Comments / 0