Music festivals emphasize pro-LGBTQ values, economic confidence dips as Delta variant rages, and Spirit Airlines’ customers tweet their displeasure

By Justin Joffe
prdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrito-Lay has announced a partnership with aspiring astronaut and STEM influencer Alyssa Carson to promote a contest in which the brand will sponsor 50 girls to go to Space Camp for one week as part of its “Back to School Blast Off” campaign. Families can enter the contest with the purchase of specially marked Frito-Lay variety packs.

www.prdaily.com

Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

VIDEO: American Airlines Denies Boarding To Abusive Passenger

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Chalk one up for the airlines. I have to tell you, I’m so sick and tired of reading about and seeing poorly mannered, entitled people travel that I’m happy to see airlines sticking up for what’s right.
Aerospace & DefenseNewsweek

American Airlines Cancels Nearly 300 Flights, Most Due to Pilot Shortages

American Airlines had to cancel nearly 300 flights by early afternoon Tuesday, mostly due to a lack of pilots, the Associated Press reported. Airlines like American and Spirit are scrambling to deal with the increase in travel demand this summer as they have fewer employees than before the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. air travel has already recovered to about 80 percent of 2019 levels.
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

Ouch: Spirit Airlines’ Operational Meltdown Continues

American Airlines is having a rough few days operationally, but that pales in comparison to what’s going on at Spirit Airlines. I don’t remember the last time we’ve seen a major airline in the United States break down to quite this level without a specific cause. In this post:. Why...
Posted by
CBS LA

Spirit Airlines’ Massive Flight Cancellation Debacle Enters Fourth Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Many passengers remained stranded at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday as the flight cancellation fiasco which has engulfed Spirit Airlines entered its fourth day. Passengers form a line that extends outside LAX Terminal 5 on Aug. 3, 2021, as Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images). Spirit canceled 416 flights Tuesday, about 60% of its scheduled flights, according to the website FlightAware. Spirit says the cancelations and delays were caused by weather issues, system outages and staffing shortages. As of Wednesday morning, 10 Spirit flights were canceled at LAX, with only seven scheduled to go...
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

160,000 music fans pour into SoCal’s Hard Summer festival in face of Delta variant surge

If music festivals are going to safely return this year, more fans should make appointments with Quynh Borkenhagen. Borkenhagen was the pharmacist running the free COVID-19 vaccine tent at this past weekend’s Hard Summer festival at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino. It was the first large-scale music festival to return to the L.A. area since the pandemic threw the concert industry into a year and a half of turmoil. Just a month ago, the sold-out hip-hop and EDM fest from Live Nation subsidiary Insomniac, which announced two-day attendance at 160,000, looked as if it would mark a triumphant return for SoCal’s festival season.
Businessyaktrinews.com

Consumers Still Support Economic Reopening, But Feeling Unsettled As Delta Variant Spreads

Covid-19 is throwing Americans’ confidence for a loop, spurring confusion among consumers about the overall state of the economy and their finances. Consumer confidence bounced back up to 60.1 out of 100 this week, up 2.9 points from last week’s reading, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. The up and down reporting of confidence over the past three weeks indicates a yo-yo effect, where consumers are signaling uncertainty.

