Music festivals emphasize pro-LGBTQ values, economic confidence dips as Delta variant rages, and Spirit Airlines’ customers tweet their displeasure

If music festivals are going to safely return this year, more fans should make appointments with Quynh Borkenhagen. Borkenhagen was the pharmacist running the free COVID-19 vaccine tent at this past weekend’s Hard Summer festival at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino. It was the first large-scale music festival to return to the L.A. area since the pandemic threw the concert industry into a year and a half of turmoil. Just a month ago, the sold-out hip-hop and EDM fest from Live Nation subsidiary Insomniac, which announced two-day attendance at 160,000, looked as if it would mark a triumphant return for SoCal’s festival season.