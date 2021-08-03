Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Paco Rabanne Debuts Phantom—Its First Connected Fragrance

beautypackaging.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaco Rabanne has launched Phantom—a futuristic aromatic fragrance born from the clash between luxury craftmanship and new-tech. Phantom was conceived by a team of perfumers—Loc Dong, Juliette Karagueuzoglou, Dominique Ropion and Anne Flipo—who were assisted by A.I, combined with neuroscience. The ingredients and the way they’re combined were selected because neuroscientists have demonstrated they can activate brain areas associated to seduction, alertness and energy. It’s the first time ever a fragrance was designed that way by Paco Rabanne.

www.beautypackaging.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paco Rabanne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fragrance#Creativity#Macy#A I#Iff#Nfc#Ulta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Beauty & Fashioncrfashionbook.com

Paco Rabanne Merges the Worlds of AI Technology and Fragrance

Scents have always triggered feeling – "stop and smell the roses" or "wake up and smell the coffee" are proving phrases. Now Paco Rabanne, known for its fashion and fragrance sensibility, is taking the sensation of smell to another level (hint: one of its main ingredients is technology). This content...
Beauty & Fashionmusingsofamuse.com

Why Is Paco Rabanne Phantom Eau de Toilette The Bestest Thing Ever Since Dennis DeYoung Sang Domo Arigato Misuta Robotto?

Someone literally woke up at Paco Rabanne headquarters one day and said get the marketing team we’re going to make a new men’s fragrance and pour it into a robot shaped bottle! And that my friends, is how Phantom Eau de Toilette came about. I mean, the meek aren’t technically going to inherit the Earth! It’s the damn robots that get first dibs! I know these things! I watched Terminator!
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This Trending Furniture Material Made Its Olympic Debut

By day athletes at the 2020 Olympic Summer Games compete in some of the most important events of their lives. And by night they sleep on cardboard beds. Ever since the competitors landed at the Olympic village in Tokyo, their TikToks revealed that they’ve been assigned sturdy paper beds that can be manipulated to accommodate different heights. (Also, ever wonder how many Olympians it takes to break a cardboard bed? The answer is apparently nine.)
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Nordstrom Augments New York Flagship’s Beauty Offerings

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom is refreshing the New York City store’s beauty assortment with a slew of new services and activations. The retailer has brought on new brand partners to expand its Beauty Haven services offerings. Dr. Dennis Gross will be Nordstrom’s partner on injectables, Cowshed will provide body services and HydraFacial will handle facial services.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway Services have boded well in other key locations, the retailer said. It initially began offering services in New York City in 2019. “Our intent is to continue to evolve our offer and expand,...
MakeupPosted by
CNN

12 incredible beauty finds from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

There’s a reason Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is considered the retailer’s event of the year; thousands of products across different categories — from clothes to accessories to home goods — see major price drops that often can’t be matched by competitors. One of the best product categories to shop during this sale? Beauty.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Your Look At The Best Fall 2021 Fashion Campaigns

Fashion brands move at a lightening speed in terms of debuting seasonal collections and dictating the trends. One day skinny jeans are in, and the next they’re replaced with low-rise cutout styles. The fast-paced trend cycle keeps fashion girls on their toes, though it also means you can sometimes miss a piece of information or two — are bralettes still trendy?? Luckily, if you can’t recall what went down the recent runway and need a quick refresh on what’s coming up for the season, the Fall/Winter 2021 fashion campaigns will keep you updated. Labels like Prada, Fendi, and Coach have released their seasonal ads, which often recaps what the next It products are.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Moroccanoil’s Carmen Tal On Their Eagerly Anticipated First-Ever Fragrance

If you love the smell of Moroccanoil (find us someone who doesn’t!) the brand has heard your call for its first-ever fragrance offering. Moroccanoil Brumes du Maroc is a hair and body mist featuring its signature scent—an exotic blend of spicy amber and sweet f loral notes. Co-founder Carmen Tal tells THE DAILY SUMMER about the long journey in bringing this new offering to loyal customers, why they’ve made it part of their mission to give back, and where she’s escaping for a well-earned break this year.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Frank Ocean Launches His Own Luxury Company, Homer

Frank Ocean has dropped his latest creative project, an "independent luxury company." The reclusive singer announced his long-rumored fashion project today. Titled Homer, which "represents carving history into stone," the brand's first collection includes "fine and high jewelry" and silk scarves, according to the press release. The jewelry selection features 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds.
Apparelabc27.com

Best summer maxi dresses

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Maxi dresses are extremely easy to wear, making them an ideal choice for your summer wardrobe. When shopping for summer maxi dresses, look out for light materials that will feel cool on hot days and summery colors and cuts that don’t cover too much of the arms, shoulders and chest.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Target's Next Collab Will Include Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey, Sandy Liang, and Victor Glemaud

If you promised yourself you'd cut back on spending this year, Target — and all the fabulous fashion finds the store has to offer — probably isn't helping. It seems like just yesterday we convincing ourselves to drop a few extra dollars on items from the 2021 Designer Dress Collection (and trust us, the ones we managed to score were sooo worth it). But, as we continue to get good use out of those Christopher John Rogers items, we now have to prep for another must-have release: The Fall Designer Collection.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

Why Heritage Watch Brands Like Patek Phillipe and Omega Are Dusting Off Their Glamorous Backstories

In the world of luxury watchmaking right now, authenticity is everything. Brands pour vast resources into convincing us, the buying public, that what we’re buying into is something that will, as the adage goes, last a lifetime. More than one, in fact. What, after all, could be more authentic, more valuable, than a mechanical object containing a blend of heritage technology and cutting-edge science that comes with the promise you can pass it on to your kids? Watch companies often drive home the message—We’re the real deal! Vote for/ choose/buy us!—by repeating their backstories ad nauseam. Authenticity, to borrow a...
Celebritiesfashionista.com

Rihanna Is About to Debut a Fenty Fragrance

It's a big week in perfume news. First, Adam Driver set Twitter abuzz with his sexy centaur campaign for Burberry Hero. Then, Rihanna dropped a major hint that Fenty Parfum is on its way. On Wednesday, the singer/beauty mogul/icon posted black-and-white imagery of herself on Instagram and Twitter with the...
Beauty & Fashionperfumerflavorist.com

Laura Biagiotti Debuts Fragrance Inspired by the Ryder Cup

Biagiotti Cigna has launched its latest men’s fragrance, Roma Uomo Green Swing, celebrating both the company’s sustainable values and the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup golf competition, which will be hosted at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in 2023, where the fashion house is headquartered. The new...
Retailcntraveler.com

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: 14 Things to Buy Before It Ends

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals just keep coming—at least until Sunday, August 8. Early access to the sale started way back in...
Beauty & Fashionperfumerflavorist.com

Hermès Debuts Addition to Summer Fragrance Collection

Hermès’ summer line, The Twilly Collection, adds new fragrance: Twilly d’Hermès Eau Ginger. The Twilly Collection is laced with scents based on raw materials like tuberose and pink peony. The new ginger scent, Twilly d’Hermès Eau Ginger, includes floral notes and cedar dry down, and retails for $107.00. Hermès’s in-house...
Lifestylecaliforniahomedesign.com

The Londoner Makes Its Long Anticipated Debut

Leicester Square is getting a high design upgrade with the opening of The Londoner, an exclusive “super boutique” hotel boasting 350 rooms, 16 stories, six concept eateries, a members club, cinema and wellness and event space. Designed in collaboration with architectural designers Yabu Pushelberg, the unique property is the latest project from one of the UK’s largest family-owned hotel groups, Edwardian Hotels London. Created to capture the spirit of the city, the Londoner offers a boutique approach rooted in hospitality at a larger-than-life scale, from the 200-square meter Tower Penthouse duplex suite to the expansive Trafalgar Suites, which cover 119 square meters complete with living areas, kitchenette, and a foyer. The minimal style and neutral palette complement the site’s floor-to-ceiling windows and fastidious attention to detail.
ApparelSFGate

Frank Ocean Unveils Homer, Luxury Jewelry Line and Store

Out of a clear blue sky on a hot August Friday afternoon, Frank Ocean announce a new “luxury” jewelry company called Homer. The announcement comes with an 84-page catalog, the cover of which was designed and photographed by Ocean. Certain images are included below. More from Variety. Frank Ocean Signs...
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2021.22 by Juergen Teller

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, with styling from Sissy Vian. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Pierpaolo Lai, makeup artist Tom Pecheux, and manicurist Annarel Innocente Furina. Models Ahmadou Gueye, Lucas Barski, Tobías Dionisi, Riccardo A, Giulio, Ichi, and Zaccaria are the stars of the campaign captured in Gela, Sicily.

Comments / 0

Community Policy