Paco Rabanne Debuts Phantom—Its First Connected Fragrance
Paco Rabanne has launched Phantom—a futuristic aromatic fragrance born from the clash between luxury craftmanship and new-tech. Phantom was conceived by a team of perfumers—Loc Dong, Juliette Karagueuzoglou, Dominique Ropion and Anne Flipo—who were assisted by A.I, combined with neuroscience. The ingredients and the way they’re combined were selected because neuroscientists have demonstrated they can activate brain areas associated to seduction, alertness and energy. It’s the first time ever a fragrance was designed that way by Paco Rabanne.www.beautypackaging.com
