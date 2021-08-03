Paco Rabanne Debuts Phantom—Its First Connected Fragrance

Fashion brands move at a lightening speed in terms of debuting seasonal collections and dictating the trends. One day skinny jeans are in, and the next they’re replaced with low-rise cutout styles. The fast-paced trend cycle keeps fashion girls on their toes, though it also means you can sometimes miss a piece of information or two — are bralettes still trendy?? Luckily, if you can’t recall what went down the recent runway and need a quick refresh on what’s coming up for the season, the Fall/Winter 2021 fashion campaigns will keep you updated. Labels like Prada, Fendi, and Coach have released their seasonal ads, which often recaps what the next It products are.