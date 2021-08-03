Cancel
Battlefield 2042 Features US-Russia Proxy War

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield 2042 may not have a single-player campaign this year, but that doesn't mean that the game won't have some interesting lore to uncover and explore when it arrives later this year. Set in a near-future world where extreme climate change resulted in governments collapsing, hundreds of millions of deaths, and mass global displacement as bands of survivors have become known as the Non-Patriated or "No-Pats" for short.

Politicsrealcleardefense.com

250 M1 Abrams Headed to Russia’s Doorstep

In a recent tweet, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that Poland would acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv3, currently the most advanced version of the venerable M1 Abrams in production. Błaszczak minced no words when describing the usefulness of the Abrams platform, stating that the “Abrams will be stationed in eastern Poland. This is the best way to strengthen our defense potential.”
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: 2 Russian warships collide in St. Petersburg

Two Russian warships practicing for the upcoming Navy Day parade collided in the Neva River in St. Petersburg on Monday and it was caught on video. A Russian blogger posted a video of the encounter on Twitter showing the two ships dangerously close, and then later attempting to separate. A thunderous crack sound is heard in the video, but it’s not clear if that sound came from the impact or another source.
Foreign Policyphiladelphiaherald.com

US, Russia, China, and Pakistan to discuss Afghan crisis

Doha [Qatar] July 31 (ANI): Representatives of the "Troika plus" comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan have planned to hold a meeting in Doha next month, to discuss the war-torn situation of Afghanistan. The primary goals of the Afghan settlement at the moment are to achieve a cease-fire, resume...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

See the First Leaked Photos of Russia's Secret New Fighter Jet

Observers spotted Russia’s secret new fighter jet under wraps at a Russian airfield. The jet seems to bear some resemblance to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-22 Raptor. Russia likely staged the sighting to create buzz around the new plane. Aviation enthusiasts spotted Russia’s secret new fighter jet shortly...
WorldBBC

Russia offers North Korea Covid vaccines again as crisis worsens

Russia has offered North Korea Covid vaccines once again, amid reports that a harsh lockdown is leading to extreme hunger. Pyongyang has refused vaccines and aid from a number of countries. It has instead sealed borders to try and keep the virus out but that has affected trade with China....
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Dozens of NATO Warship Positions Near Russia Being Faked

More than a hundred warships from as many as 14 nations may have had their locations faked on a global tracking system used to monitor maritime activity and help prevent collisions. The spoofing seems to be happening, but who’s behind it and why?
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Hypersonic weapons could tilt war in favor of Russia, China

Hypersonic weapons could well transform the strategic balance. The United States’ adversaries recognize this fact — Russia and China have both tested hypersonics and appear to have prioritized integrating them into their combat forces. The U.S. must do the same — or accept a strategic balance in our adversaries’ favor.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Russia Threat Could See U.K. Fighter Jets Operating From Highways Once Again

The Royal Air Force has plans for a series of drills that will test its fighters' abilities to operate from dispersed airstrips. In an unmistakable throwback to the years of the Cold War, the U.K. Royal Air Force is preparing to undertake snap exercises that will see its fighter jets operate from civilian airfields and perhaps even strips of highway. The initiative is part of plans for dispersed operations in times of tension, recognizing the fact that potential Russian aggression would very likely target the U.K.’s handful of fighter bases as a matter of priority.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
UPI News

China, Russia may be losing patience with Iran

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- There are signs that China and Russia may be losing patience with Iran. As the theocratic regime's traditional backers, seen as bulwarks for the mullahs against Western sanctions, there are growing indications the two superpowers may be tiring of their Iranian friends. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were enthusiastic supporters of Barack Obama's deeply flawed nuclear deal with the Iranian regime. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was unilaterally shredded by President Donald Trump in 2018, when he imposed his "maximum pressure" campaign of super-tough sanctions on the mullahs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Putin's flying nuclear command center presents a Doomsday scenario indeed

Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s Doomsday aircraft — the two modernized Ilyushin 96-400M’s that Russia is developing as part of а special project codenamed “Zveno-3C” (Component-3C) — are not museum mockup displays or some props for a Dr. Strangelovian thriller. The specially outfitted planes will serve as Putin’s flying command and control center, from which the Russian spymaster can direct his forces into combat in the event of a nuclear war. The recent development is yet another step in Putin’s preparation for a “shooting” conflict with the United States, which Moscow believes is unavoidable.
MilitaryVoice of America

Russia Begins Military Drills with Allies along Afghan Border

Russia begins mass military exercises with its Central Asian allies Tajikistan and Uzbekistan near the Tajik border with Afghanistan this week. The maneuvers come against the backdrop of a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan - and rapid territorial gains by its adversaries in the Afghan Taliban. For VOA from Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.

