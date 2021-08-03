Battlefield 2042 Features US-Russia Proxy War

The Royal Air Force has plans for a series of drills that will test its fighters' abilities to operate from dispersed airstrips. In an unmistakable throwback to the years of the Cold War, the U.K. Royal Air Force is preparing to undertake snap exercises that will see its fighter jets operate from civilian airfields and perhaps even strips of highway. The initiative is part of plans for dispersed operations in times of tension, recognizing the fact that potential Russian aggression would very likely target the U.K.’s handful of fighter bases as a matter of priority.