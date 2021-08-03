Battlefield 2042 Features US-Russia Proxy War
Battlefield 2042 may not have a single-player campaign this year, but that doesn't mean that the game won't have some interesting lore to uncover and explore when it arrives later this year. Set in a near-future world where extreme climate change resulted in governments collapsing, hundreds of millions of deaths, and mass global displacement as bands of survivors have become known as the Non-Patriated or "No-Pats" for short.www.gamespot.com
