‘Midnight Sun’ and ‘Twilight’ saga books getting new paperback editions: See the covers

“Twilight” fans desperate for something fresh to sink their fangs into will get some tasty new morsels from Little, Brown Books for Young Readers early next year. The publisher has announced the paperback release of Stephenie Meyer's “ Midnight Sun,” along with paperback editions of the entire “Twilight” Saga with new cover looks, are due to hit shelves Feb. 1, 2022.

“It was such a thrill to see readers enthusiastically return to the world of Twilight with the long-awaited release of ‘Midnight Sun’ and we’re excited to offer the fans a new collection of paperbacks featuring bold, contemporary takes on the original iconic cover designs,” Megan Tingley, executive vice president and publisher of Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, said in a press release.

“Midnight Sun,” the long-anticipated retelling of "Twilight" from vampire Edward Cullen's perspective, rather than Bella Swan’s, was first published in August 2020. It shot to the top of USA TODAY's Best-Selling Books list, selling more than 1 million copies in its first week. The novel held the top spot for four weeks and remained on the list for 43 consecutive weeks.

Meyer's first four books in the series spent more than four years on the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list and spawned five blockbuster films and a legion of "Twihard" fans. The saga, which includes “New Moon,” “Eclipse,” “Breaking Dawn,” “The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner: An Eclipse Novella,” “The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide” and “Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined,” has sold more than 160 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 49 languages.

After the success of “Midnight Sun,” will there be a new second book in the retelling? Maybe, but don't expect it to be Edward-centric. At Books-A-Million's virtual live event with the author last year, Meyer shared with fans what she knows for now.

"There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it's there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new," she said. "For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing."

