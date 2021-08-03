Groups of migrants wait at SA airport for flights to other cities

Groups of migrants who entered the U.S. through the southern border are waiting for flights at San Antonio International airport. Food was provided to the families by the San Antonio Food Bank during their wait. An airport employee who didn't want to be identified told News 4 the migrants were brought to the airport by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and in some cases family members were meeting them at the airport and purchasing tickets for them to fly on to other U.S. cities.