Maryland State

Maryland Lottery Awards Pollard Banknote New Primary Contract for Instant Ticket Games

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 3 days ago

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that following a competitive procurement process, it has been awarded a four-year contract by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency ("MLGCA" or the "Lottery") as its primary contractor for instant ticket games and related services. Under this new contract, Pollard Banknote will be assigned at least 67% of the total number of instant ticket games procured each fiscal year. The new agreement begins July 8, 2021 and includes the option of one additional three-year extension.

