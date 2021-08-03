Maryland Lottery Awards Pollard Banknote New Primary Contract for Instant Ticket Games

POWERBALL® to Launch New Monday Drawing & Double Play® Add-On Feature. POWERBALL® is giving players more chances to win cash prizes and bigger jackpots with two exciting additions to America’s jackpot game! A new Monday drawing will join the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings currently held on Wednesday and Saturday. In addition,a new add-on feature called Double Play® will give players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. The new Monday night Powerball drawing and Double Play add-on feature launch August 23. “America’s jackpot game is picking up the pace to keep up with player demand – going from two drawings a week to six, if you include Double Play,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. “Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots and cash prizes, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations.” Players can watch the new Monday Powerball drawings and Double Play drawings live online at Powerball.com with a new live stream feature that launched earlier this summer; the Monday Powerball drawings will also be broadcast live by participating television stations. The Powerball Product Group anticipates adding the Monday Powerball drawing will result inlarger, faster-growing jackpots. The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis. The first Monday drawing will be held on August 23, 2021 at 10:59 p.m. ET. Adding a third drawing will not change the Powerball® game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The Power Play® add-on feature will also be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes and will only apply to prizes won in the Powerball drawing. All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights. The Double Play® add-on feature will be offered in 13 lottery jurisdictions, and players can add the feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. The Double Play drawing will be held after every Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Players will play the same set of numbers in the both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing, and Powerball tickets that include the Double Play® add-on will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.