West Point Lake resumes fee collections

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at West Point Lake resumed fee collections on Monday, following a temporary hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a USACE press release. New cashless automated machines have been installed as a safer way to collect user fees. They have been installed at the following locations: the Anderson day use area boat ramp, the Horace King day use area boat ramp, the R. Shaefer Heard day use area boat ramp, the Yellow Jacket day use area boat ramp, the Yellow Jacket day use area beach, the Glass Bridge day use area boat ramp, Earl Cook Recreation Area, and Rocky Point Recreation Area.