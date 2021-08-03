Cancel
Environment

Mananalu & Preferred Hotel Group's New Partnership Empowers Hotels To Eliminate Single-Use Plastics

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Mananalu, actor and environmentalist Jason Momoa's water brand, has announced a new partnership with Preferred Hotel Group, which represents more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 80 countries, to provide an alternative to harmful single use plastic bottled water to its members. The hospitality group, which includes the world's largest independent hotel brand, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, has put their passion for sustainability into action through a variety of initiatives, including their latest brand launch, Beyond Green - a curated portfolio of properties that exemplify sustainable tourism leadership. This latest initiative based on shared values furthers the group's efforts to support positive change in travel by offering its hotel portfolio in North America an alternative to single-use plastic water bottles.

www.hospitalitynet.org

