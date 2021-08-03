Northbound lane of Branson Landing Blvd closed at Compton Dr. Wednesday morning
The northbound lane of Branson Landing Boulevard will close at Compton Dr. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, for about two hours from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. to repair a street light. While the northbound exit lane to State Hwy. 65 will be closed around the Compton Dr. intersection, drivers will have access to the entrance ramp after the Work Zone. Signage will be in place to direct motorists and pedestrians safely through the temporary lane closure at this location. This work is dependent on weather conditions.www.bransonmo.gov
Comments / 0