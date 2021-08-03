Northbound lane of Branson Landing Blvd closed at Compton Dr. Wednesday morning

JACKSON COUNTY– MoDOT Kansas City will be making safety improvements at the intersection of MO Route 350 and Gregory Blvd. beginning on Monday, Aug. 30, until approximately the end of October. This work will require the intersection to be reduced to ONE LANE in all directions beginning at 9 p.m. each evening until approximately 6 a.m. the following mornings. This includes eastbound and westbound MO Route 350 and Gregory Blvd. approaching MO Route 350. Motorists are advised to plan ahead as there will be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.