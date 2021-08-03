Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Northbound lane of Branson Landing Blvd closed at Compton Dr. Wednesday morning

bransonmo.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe northbound lane of Branson Landing Boulevard will close at Compton Dr. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, for about two hours from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. to repair a street light. While the northbound exit lane to State Hwy. 65 will be closed around the Compton Dr. intersection, drivers will have access to the entrance ramp after the Work Zone. Signage will be in place to direct motorists and pedestrians safely through the temporary lane closure at this location. This work is dependent on weather conditions.

www.bransonmo.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Compton Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
TrafficThe Post and Courier

Inside lane closures on I-20 on Wednesday

Inside lanes on Interstate 20 in both directions will be closed Wednesday. This is part of the state line improvement project. The lanes will be closed from River Watch Parkway at Exit 200 to Exit 1 at West Martintown Road. Crews are anticipated to work from 8 p.m. to 6...
Passaic, NJpassaiccountynj.org

Route 3 Ramps to Route 21 Northbound to be Closed Overnight

(Trenton) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced the ramps from Route 3 eastbound and westbound to Route 21 northbound will be closed overnight for a week to make bridge repairs in Clifton, Passaic County. Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Friday, August 6 until 5 a.m. the...
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

I-65 lane closings to begin

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Co. will have overnight lane closures on I-65 in Bartholomew County this week and will be changing the lane configuration between mile marker 64 and 68 later this month. The left lane of southbound I-65 will be closed during the hours of 9...
Sumner, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

WSDOT closing northbound SR 167 between Sumner, Pacific for construction

Start planning now: WSDOT is warning of 10 mile backups and 1.5 hour delays over the weekend of Aug. 20 as crews close all lanes of northbound SR 167 from Sumner to Pacific. Starting 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, WSDOT contractors will close four miles of northbound SR 167 as they work on infrastructure to support a future HOV lane. The four-mile section of highway will remain closed 24 hours a day until it reopens at 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Trafficaudacy.com

Northbound Neville Island Bridge to close this weekend

The northbound side and one southbound lane of the Neville Island Bridge will be closed this weekend. PennDOT says the closure on I-79 begins at 9 p.m. Friday and ends at 5 a.m. Monday. Northbound traffic will be detoured at the McKees Rocks/Coraopolis exit beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. PennDOT...
Trafficmodot.org

Overnight lane closures scheduled for MO Route 350 at Gregory Blvd. beginning Aug. 30

JACKSON COUNTY– MoDOT Kansas City will be making safety improvements at the intersection of MO Route 350 and Gregory Blvd. beginning on Monday, Aug. 30, until approximately the end of October. This work will require the intersection to be reduced to ONE LANE in all directions beginning at 9 p.m. each evening until approximately 6 a.m. the following mornings. This includes eastbound and westbound MO Route 350 and Gregory Blvd. approaching MO Route 350. Motorists are advised to plan ahead as there will be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
Trafficrichardsontoday.com

Lane Closure Expected on Northbound Jupiter Between Lookout/Renner

The right lane of northbound Jupiter Road between North Saint Andrews Drive and Primrose Drive and also the alley between Honeysuckle Drive and Primrose Drive may be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. due to cable installation work. The work is expected to be finished by late October.
TrafficAtmore Advance

Interstate 65 northbound at 29 MM closed due to wreck

At approximately 4:56 p.m. Monday, August 9, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was notified of a traffic crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 65 northbound at the 29 mile marker, according to officials. Both northbound lanes of I-65 in that area are closed at this time. ALEA will continue...
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Truck fire briefly closes on-ramp for northbound I-25

Colorado Springs firefighters doused a truck fire that broke out on the on-ramp for northbound Interstate 25 Wednesday afternoon. The fire department's Engine 3 responded the fire, which burned sometime around 5:15 p.m., and caused police to block off access to northbound I-25 from West Cimarron Street. That involved closing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy