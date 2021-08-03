Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

BMW CEO: The transition to BEVs depends on the charging infrastructure

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one question on everybody’s mind right now, at least in the automotive industry, is: how fast are we going to switch to solely battery electric vehicles (BEV)? Looking at the sales charts, it’s pretty obvious that the trend of buying and owning an least an electrified car is already picking up speed. Measures put in place by various countries are also stimulating customers to make the switch but there are some issues we need to take into consideration.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ceo#Bev#German#The European Commission#Hydrogen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

EV Charging Stocks Pop On Bipartisan Senate Infrastructure Deal

EV charging stocks ChargePoint (CHPT), Blink Charging (BLNK) and EVgo (EVGO) jumped Wednesday on reports that funds to support an expansion of electric-car charging stations are in the bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. On Wednesday, Senate negotiators said they have reached a deal on an infrastructure package. A procedural vote on...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future- A comprehensive study on Key Players: Xuji Group, Eaton, ABB

Latest research study titled Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Webasto, Leviton, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek, Chargepoint, Xuji Group, Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, DBT-CEV, Efacec, NARI & IES Synergy.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW CEO: “Hydrogen technology will become more important going forward”

BMW is no stranger to hydrogen-powered cars. It all started in 2005 with a limited production hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle built on the 7 Series platform. Only 100 total vehicles were produced. Then in 2015, BMW revealed a new generation hydrogen tech in collaboration with Toyota. At the time, we were invited to Miramas, BMW’s testing grounds in France, to sample a 5 Series Gran Turismo powered by fuel-cell technology.
CarsNBC New York

Tesla Dominates EV Charging Infrastructure Across America: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Brian Sullivan shares a preview of his road trip across California in an electric vehicle, and how third party charging stations differ from Tesla's. Plus, the proposed infrastructure bill contains new crypto tax rules aimed at raising billions.
BusinessAutoblog

VW CEO Herbert Diess is not impressed by charging partner Ionity

Corporate gripes don't usually end up on social media, because everyone's got too much to lose; just the public perception of executives sniping accusations like "The Real Housewives" can be bad for business. But Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess has had enough of European EV charging network Ionity. Bloomberg reported that while driving an ID.3 Pro on vacation to Italy, Diess posted complaints about Ionity's charger locations and facility condition in German to LinkedIn on Thursday.
EconomyWNMT AM 650

Renault to explore hybrid vehicles with Geely

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Renault and Geely said on Monday they would jointly develop petrol-electric hybrid vehicles for China and South Korean markets, as the French automaker revives plans for the world’s biggest car market after exiting a Chinese venture last year. In China, where over 25 million vehicles were sold...
CarsTruth About Cars

Jeep Reportedly Working On Small BEV

Since Groupe PSA expressed an interest in buying up Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Jeep brand has ramped up talk about the merits of electrification – particularly in places like Europe. The off-road-focused brand even has a plan to offer zero-emissions compliant vehicles in every segment by 2025. However, the only vehicle Jeep’s currently producing that seems to support those claims is the Wrangler 4XE PHEV and it’s still dependent on gasoline for journeys beyond 21 miles.
CarsAutoExpress

BMW Points reward programme offers free charging for UK plug-in hybrid drivers

BMW has launched a rewards scheme targeted at drivers of plug-in hybrid BMW models. Called Points, the programme rewards customers with charging credit for each mile they drive their plug-in hybrid BMW in pure-electric mode. The scheme launched in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands last year, and now UK plug-in...
Businesswardsauto.com

Fisker BEV Branding Program Focuses on Would-Be Buyers

Battery-electric-vehicle startup Fisker will open the first of its “global brand experience centers” in the first half of 2022 in Los Angeles, followed by a European center in Munich, Germany. “Fisker Brand Experience Centers will offer prospective customers the opportunity to see and experience the company’s vehicles, as well as...
Atlanta, GAeenews.net

Southern CEO on infrastructure deal, new Plant Vogtle delay

ATLANTA — The spending targeted for the U.S. energy sector as part of the $550 billion infrastructure package will help the electricity industry meet a net-zero carbon future, the CEO of Southern Co. said yesterday. “This infrastructure bill … will help ease the transition to the generating fleet in America,...
Economyjust-auto.com

Orlen Unipetrol expands Czech EV charging

Orlen Unipetrol Group is expanding its Benzina Orlen network with electricity from fast-charging stations. Benzina Orlen provides energy from ČEZ green stations in ten regions throughout the Czech Republic. Last year, drivers charged up with enough energy to enable 40 trips around the world. In collaboration with the ČEZ Group,...
Carsinsideevs.com

Volkswagen's Herbert Diess Criticizes IONITY Charging Experience

Volkswagen Group's boss Herbert Diess has responded to a LinkedIn post, sharing his not too good charging experience at the IONITY fast charging network in Europe. You may recall that IONITY was founded by BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group through Porsche AG, with Hyundai Motor Group also joining later.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Electrify America Aims to Double EV Charging Network by 2025

Today, concerns over climate change and solutions continue to dominate discussions in various industries, including the automotive sector. For that reason, most automakers have plans to electrify a sizeable portion of their fleets over the next 10 years with several EV models. Additionally, some car manufacturers are announcing goals for fully electrified lineups within five years.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

The ephemeral composable stack - YourBase: It depends on dependencies

This is a guest post for the Computer Weekly Developer Network written by Yves Junqueira in his position as CEO at YourBase – a software testing acceleration platform that automates the test selection process for large, complex codebases. Composable IT as I understand it is about breaking down pieces of...
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Frank Stephenson Breaks Down BMW 2 Series Design

The all-new BMW 2 Series recently made its debut at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. One of the attendees was automotive designer, and former BMW designer, Frank Stephenson. During the ’90s and early ’00s, Stephenson penned some very important cars for BMW, including the revival of the MINI and the original BMW X5. So, naturally, he has an emotional attachment to BMW. However, what he saw at Goodwood wasn’t exactly encouraging.

Comments / 0

Community Policy