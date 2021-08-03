BMW CEO: The transition to BEVs depends on the charging infrastructure
The one question on everybody’s mind right now, at least in the automotive industry, is: how fast are we going to switch to solely battery electric vehicles (BEV)? Looking at the sales charts, it’s pretty obvious that the trend of buying and owning an least an electrified car is already picking up speed. Measures put in place by various countries are also stimulating customers to make the switch but there are some issues we need to take into consideration.www.bmwblog.com
