Galois Groups and the Symmetries of Polynomials

A Maxwell-like formulation of linearized gravity in flat background, based on the Fierz tensor as the analogue of the electromagnetic field strength, is discussed in detail and used to study fundamental properties of the linearized gravitational field. In particular, the linearized Einstein equations are formulated as first order partial differential equations in terms of the Fierz tensor (which is constructed from the first derivatives of the linearized metric) in analogy with the first order Maxwell equations. An energy-momentum tensor ($T_{\mathrm{lg}}^{ab}$) is found for the linearized gravitational field, with properties that allow it to be regarded as a unique analogue of the standard energy-momentum tensor of the electromagnetic field. $T_{\mathrm{lg}}^{ab}$ is quadratic in the Fierz tensor, traceless, and satisfies the dominant energy condition in a gauge that contains the transverse traceless gauge. In generalized harmonic gauges two additional symmetric energy-momentum tensors are found that are analogous to some extent to the energy-momentum tensor of the electromagnetic field. It is further shown that in suitable gauges, including the transverse traceless gauge, linearized gravity in the absence of matter has a duality symmetry that maps the Fierz tensor, which is antisymmetric in its first two indices, into its dual. Conserved currents associated with the gauge and duality symmetries of the linearized gravitational field are also determined. These currents show good analogy with the corresponding currents in electrodynamics.