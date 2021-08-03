Galois Groups and the Symmetries of Polynomials

We investigate the roles of symmetry and bulk-boundary correspondence in characterizing topological edge states in generalized Jackiw-Rebbi (JR) models. We show that time-reversal ($T$), charge-conjugation ($C$), parity ($P$), and discrete internal field rotation ($Z_n$) symmetries protect and characterize the various types of edge states such as chiral and nonchiral solitons via bulk-boundary correspondence in the presence of the multiple vacua. As two representative models, we consider the JR model composed of a single fermion field having a complex mass and the generalized JR model with two massless but interacting fermion fields. The JR model shows nonchiral solitons with the $Z_2$ rotation symmetry, whereas it shows chiral solitons with the broken $Z_2$ rotation symmetry. In the generalized JR model, only nonchiral solitons can emerge with only $Z_2$ rotation symmetry, whereas both chiral and nonchiral solitons can exist with enhanced $Z_4$ rotation symmetry. Moreover, we find that the nonchiral solitons have $C, P$ symmetries while the chiral solitons do not, which can be explained by the symmetry-invariant lines connecting degenerate vacua. Finally, we find the symmetry correspondence between multiply-degenerate global vacua and solitons such that ${T}$, ${C}$, ${P}$ symmetries of a soliton inherit from global minima that are connected by the soliton, which provides a novel tool for the characterization of topological solitons.
