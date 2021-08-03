Become an FT subscriber to read:

Cancel
 5 days ago

Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
Woman discovers she is ‘stuck’ in Croatia after accidentally booking her flight home for next year

A woman’s holiday has lasted longer than she anticipated after she turned up at the airport to catch her flight home, only to find out she accidentally booked her plane ticket for NEXT YEAR.TikToker Lex (@simp4beanz) shared her dilemma as it meant that she was now stuck in Croatia, unable to get a flight home to the UK.You can watch the TikTok video in full here.Sharing a TikTok of herself at the airport with her suitcase, she wrote in text on the video: “As if I’ve just got to the airport at 6am and my flight turns out to be...
Yet another scam?

My wife got an SMS on her iPhone claiming to be from USPS about an undelivered parcel. She clicked on the link it contained and came to a very good lookalike USPS page. When she asked if I was expecting a parcel a few bells rang. No, I was not.
Meat’s off the menu. Which wine should you drink?

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Food & Drink news. New York chef Daniel Humm caused a stir recently when he announced his plan to eliminate (virtually) all animal products from the menu at his three-star restaurant Eleven Madison Park. “The way we have sourced our food... is not sustainable. This is just a fact.”
Amazon secures legal victory over Ambani in $3.4bn India retail battle

Amazon scored a legal win over Mukesh Ambani in India after the country’s Supreme Court upheld a decision by an international arbitrator to halt the $3.4bn purchase of Future Retail by the billionaire’s Reliance Industries. The US ecommerce group last year took the case to emergency arbitration, alleging that the...
Harris Williams Advises Social Solutions Global On Its Pending Sale To Apax Partners LLP

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Social Solutions Global (Social Solutions), a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners (Vista), on its pending sale to Apax Partners LLP (Apax). Social Solutions is a leading cloud software provider for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations. The pending sale of Social Solutions is part of a three-company merger alongside CyberGrants and EveryAction, creating a diversified social impact software platform serving nonprofits, public sector agencies and corporations. The transaction is being led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.
HTSI editor’s letter: an enigmatic icon steps out of the shadows...

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. In a world of cookie-cutter celebrity, the musician and producer Frank Ocean is unique. At 33 years of age, he has eschewed the social-media routes by which careers are now made, opting instead to quietly push the frontiers in pursuit of developing his sound. His 2012 debut studio album, Channel Orange, a magnificent synthesis of jazz-funk, soul, biting social commentary and gently psychedelic pop, embedded in our aural culture as profoundly as the landmark albums of Stevie Wonder or The Beatles. Subsequent work has been just as unexpected and exploratory, while his influence continues to reverberate.
United Airlines mandates Covid vaccine for US employees

United Airlines will require all active US employees to be vaccinated this autumn, the latest major company and first US airline to impose the mandate to ensure workplace safety. The Chicago-based company said on Friday that all employees must be vaccinated either by October 25, or five weeks after the...

