Farewell To Feng: Popular Shanshan To Retire After Olympics
Sarah Kellam is a Kentucky native and former college golfer who works as a freelance content creator specializing in writing, social media, and video production. When Shanshan Feng announced her intentions to retire after the Olympics at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship earlier this season, the golf world collectively groaned. For the last 13 years, the Guangzhou, China native has kept everyone on tour laughing, famous for her hilarious honesty and witty quips both of which have endeared her to every fan of the women’s game.www.lpga.com
