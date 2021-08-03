Go Vote! LGBT Detroit Mobilization Endorses 8 Pro-LGBTQ+ Candidates for Today’s Primary

Michigan’s August 2021 primary elections will be held today, Tuesday, Aug. 3, and, like Michiganders in the rest of the state, Detroiters are gearing up to vote. But if reviewing the candidates on the ballot feels too overwhelming, there’s good news for the LGBTQ+ and allied population in the city. LGBT Detroit Mobilization, a 501(c)(4) extension of the nonprofit LGBT Detroit, has endorsed a list of eight candidates in time for the Detroit municipal primary election.