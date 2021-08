As the proposition on recreational marijuana has passed in the state of Arizona our council has to vote to approve a sales facility. Or not. The Town of Payson only receives 2.88% tax on sales. The state gets the rest and it’s well over 20%. Our tax 2.88% is the same that we take in on food and goods in the town. If they sell $1 million in recreational pot we will receive under 30K in sales taxes.