Archive for August, 2021:

Summer Parks Concert Series Continues at Tanglewood on Sunday. West End Mambo to Perform Free Concert on August 15 Winston-Salem, NC (August 3, 2021) – The Summer Parks Concert Series will feature West End Mambo on Sunday, August 15 at 5 p.m. at Tanglewood Park. Attendees can expect a show with a “fiery mix of classic salsa from bolero and rumbas to guaracha and son montuno.” The concert is part of the sixth annual Summer Parks Concert Series presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the concert will take place at 5 p.m. The concert and parking are.