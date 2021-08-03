Going places: Mystery on the historic Maine Windjammer Victory Chimes

Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com. There is a mystery to be unraveled, as intriguing as an Agatha Christie whodunnit, but without the murder and mayhem: How were the 26 passengers on the historic Maine Windjammer, Victory Chimes, who came from as far as California, Utah, North Carolina, Virginia, and Pennsylvania connected? And who among us is the interloper, unconnected to anyone else? Is it coincidence or providence that brings us together?