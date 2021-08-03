An Encouraging Word: The Lies We Believe

When I was young, there was an old run-down house in the middle of our town we called Fike’s house. I was told that it was haunted because of some unusual things that were said to have happened there. Many of the kids around town were always daring one another to go into the house at night. I don’t believe anyone ever did on account they were too scared. I came to find out later that the things that were said about the house were all untrue. Of course, there never was anything to be scared of, but isn’t that the way life is sometimes? Oh, the anxiety I could have saved myself if I would have believed the truth.