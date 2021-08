This story originally featured on Popular Photography. It’s easy to talk about film as if it’s magic. Many analog shooters will talk at length about how the medium itself gives photography an intangible sense of curiosity and wonder. I’m guilty of it myself. But, in reality, film is the product of hard science. Producing film requires meticulous math and specific chemistry applied on a massive scale. It’s a truly impressive scientific feat. While many photographers could easily pick up and shoot a roll of film, understanding how it actually works is another story. This 24-minute video from YouTube channel Smarter Every Day does an excellent job diving into the chemical mechanisms that go into capturing photos.