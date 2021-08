There are few self-made men and women who wouldn’t describe their path to success as “one hell of a journey,” but when Sohail Ahmad says it, he’s speaking literally. Having arrived in the UK in 2000 just days after his twelfth birthday as an Afghan refugee fleeing the war, with no friends, no family, and nowhere else to turn, Ahmed faced a bleak future. Now 33, he isn’t exaggerating when he says it’s been tough.