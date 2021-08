An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard:. Amazon illegally prohibited an employee from giving workers pro-union literature, confiscated that literature, and gave workers the impression that their organizing activity was being surveilled at the company's Staten Island fulfillment center in New York, according to National Labor Relations Board charges and other documentation reviewed by Motherboard. An NLRB investigation found that Amazon illegally prohibited Connor Spence, a Staten Island employee involved in union organizing, from distributing pro-union literature in a break room on May 16 -- and then confiscated the literature -- also in violation of U.S. labor law, according to evidence provided by the NLRB to the union's attorney.