Cole (10-5) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Red Sox after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while fanning eight across five innings. Cole gave up a two-run shot to Rafael Devers and gave up his three runs during the bottom of the fifth. The star hurler was coming off back-to-back quality starts and had allowed just one earned run over his last 15 innings, but he was unable to repeat that kind of performance in this one and failed to pitch more than five frames for the third time over his last five starts.