Spokane still affected by heat, air quality warnings
Smoke and hot temperatures continued to choke Spokane on Tuesday, with bad air quality, excessive heat and thunderstorms promising a turbulent week for the region. Todd Carter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the smoke would stick around for the next two days. The weather service issued an unhealthy air quality alert for most of Eastern Washington effective until at least noon Thursday.www.spokesman.com
