Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KVUE

Austin Public Health reconsidering Stage 5 guidelines in light of delta variant

By Maeve Ashbrook
Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5Stk_0bGPgOHb00

Austin Public Health said it is “considering a new guidance that will be released in the coming days” in regard to its Stage 5 risk-based guidelines and the delta variant.

Austin-Travis County reached Stage 5 levels Friday and continues to surpass the threshold.

At a joint meeting with the Travis County Commissioners Court and Austin City Council Tuesday, Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said there are some guidelines she knows will be included in the “Stage 5 Delta Recommendations.” Walkes said vaccinated people will be asked to wear a mask.

Walkes said recommendations will include asking that vaccinated, high-risk individuals avoid large gatherings where masks aren’t required. APH will also encourage vaccinated people to talk with their unvaccinated loved ones about getting the vaccine.

Unvaccinated people are recommended to avoid all gatherings and travel and choose curbside and delivery options when possible. They are asked to wear a mask if “you must go out” to conduct essential activities.

The delta variant, which the Centers For Disease Control said is just as contagious as chickenpox , is prompting the re-evaluation. Walkes said APH has confirmed 29 cases of the variant in Austin-Travis County as of Aug. 3. But the true number is likely much higher .

“The science has changed,” Walkes said. “We have a new variant, the delta variant, and it’s impacted our hospital systems and medical systems because it spreads much more rapidly. It’s 100-times the viral load that we’re seeing in patients that have this. We’re seeing it in both unvaccinated and vaccinated people at this level.”

In APH’s previously announced Stage 5 guidance, vaccinated individuals were asked to wear a mask at all private gatherings, restaurants, stores and while traveling. Unvaccinated people were recommended to avoid private gatherings and travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUGlH_0bGPgOHb00

The 7-day average for new hospital admissions on Monday, Aug. 2 was 61 . The threshold for Stage 5 in Austin is a 7-day average of 50-90, depending on the rate of increase.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Comments / 0

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Restaurants#Austin Public Health#Austin City Council#Health Authority#Aph
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC mask recommendations blanket 83% of US counties

Over 80% of U.S. counties are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during a White House briefing. The vast majority of counties thereby meet the threshold for federal health guidance advising fully vaccinated populations to wear masks in public indoor places.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Stage 5 is coming to Austin-Travis County - what will it be like?

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health officials say they are still hammering out the details of new guidance in response to the threat posed by the highly contagious Delta variant, but it could be reminiscent of the changes in behavior people were urged to make last year. In a briefing...
Texas StateKXAN

Texas’ unvaccinated: Who they are and where they live

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — The coronavirus vaccines have been thoroughly tested and found to be safe and effective. More than 340 million doses have been given in the U.S., and side effects have been determined by the FDA and independent researchers to be extremely rare and far less substantial than the dangers of getting COVID-19, which has killed more than 52,000 Texans as of August 2.
Austin, TXKVUE

Austin is in Stage 5. What does that mean?

AUSTIN, Texas — For multiple days, Austin and Travis County have surpassed the threshold for Stage 5 of the City's COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. Now, leaders have officially placed the city under Stage 5. As of Wednesday, Aug. 4, the seven-day average for new hospital admissions is at 67 and an...
Barron County, WInews-shield.com

Public Health advises all to wear masks as Delta variant leads to increase in infections

Because of new information on the Delta variant, the CDC has updated the guidance on wearing masks. The new guidance says that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks in places that are experiencing “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission. The map that shows these areas can be found at: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Public HealthCentre Daily

New eviction moratorium issued by CDC as delta variant spreads. Here’s what to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new temporary eviction moratorium for areas with high or substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission. The order comes after the CDC’s previous moratorium expired over the weekend — putting millions at risk of eviction — and as concerns are rising about the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly throughout the U.S. and spurring coronavirus outbreaks.
Austin, TXKXAN

Which Austin metro zip codes have the highest COVID-19 hospitalizations?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Stage 5 coronavirus risk based guidelines poised to hit Austin in the coming days, Austin Public Health alerted city and county officials Tuesday on current hospital admissions throughout the metro. APH officials met with Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Court in a joint meeting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy