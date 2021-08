On the next-to-last day of the Tokyo Olympics, there were multiple former Texas A&M athletes in action. And, three of those closed the competition by winning gold medals. The three were in addition to Athing Mu's win in the 800 meters earlier this week, making it four total golds for Aggies in the Olympics. Here is a release from Texas A&M Athletics taking a look at the final day of Aggies taking part in the games.