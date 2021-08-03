Cancel
Oakland, CA

Blues Lawyer releases "Scenic Route" on…a postcard

Cover picture for the article“Who knows where we’ll be in ten months,” Blues Lawyer thought when pressing plants told them they might have to wait almost a year to release their new single, “Scenic Route” on 7” vinyl. The Oakland band looked for a way to put the song out more quickly and, after...

