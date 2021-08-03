Cancel
Premiere: R.Y.F. Debuts New Single “Not Going Anywhere”

By Caleb Campbell
undertheradarmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR.Y.F. is the art punk moniker of Italian musician Francesca Morello. She has already crafted three albums worth of righteous punk fury, all speaking to the experience of queer and feminist marginalization. Later this fall, she is returning with her fourth full-length effort, Everything Burns. The new record represents her first foray into electropunk, with Morello exploring the dancefloor as the newfound site for her burning rage and the unbridled joy of connection. She’s already introduced the sonic shift with “Cassandra” and “Normal Is Boring,” and she’s now back with her new single, “Not Going Anywhere,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

